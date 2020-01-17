Athlete Heat Stroke Bill Backed In House

By 5 minutes ago
  • (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Caprioli)
    (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Caprioli)

With the bill sponsor saying heat-stroke deaths are “100 percent preventable,” a House panel Thursday unanimously approved a measure aimed at helping high-school athletes avoid heat strokes.

The bill (HB 7011), sponsored by Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, is one step from going to the full House after getting approval from the PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee.

It would require the Florida High School Athletic Association to take a series of steps, such as establishing requirements for “cooling zones,” where overheated athletes could be immersed in ice water.

“As a former athlete, I think this is way overdue,” Rep. James Bush, D-Miami, said of the bill. Bush and other speakers, however, raised questions about schools facing additional costs to comply with the requirements.

Massullo, a dermatologist, argued that the costs would be relatively low and could be absorbed by schools and districts. “Heat stroke is a condition that, if we address and save one life, what is the value of that?” Massullo said. The bill must clear the Education Committee before it could go to the full House.

Tags: 
heat stroke
high-school athletes
Florida High School Athletic Association

Related Content

Head Gear for Florida High School Girls Lacrosse: Worth It?

By May 2, 2016

 Two years ago the Florida High School Athletic Association, or FHSAA, passed a wildly unpopular mandate, requiring girls lacrosse players to wear head gear. The organization said it was responding to concussion risks -- but critics say policy and public perception of risk are getting ahead of the actual data.

Florida Mandates Concussion Training for High School Athletes

By Aug 31, 2015

There's growing concern about the risks of concussions in young athletes. For years, high school coaches have had to take courses on the dangers of head injuries. This year, for the first time, all high school athletes in Florida are required to educate themselves about concussions before they can compete.

To Thrive, Many Young Female Athletes Need A Lot More Food

By Aug 31, 2015

Participation in sports by girls and young women has soared in recent decades — by 560 percent among high school students since 1972, and 990 percent among college students, according to the Women's Sports Foundation. Highly committed young female athletes now run track and play soccer, basketball, water polo and other demanding sports that require strong bodies.