Arming Teachers Brings Contentious Debate In Florida Senate

By Brendan Farrington/Associated Press 28 minutes ago
  • A Florida Senate school safety bill would expand a law allowing some teachers to carry guns in school.
    A Florida Senate school safety bill would expand a law allowing some teachers to carry guns in school.
    Wikimedia Commons.

Democrats failed to strip language out of a Florida Senate school safety bill that would expand a law allowing some teachers to carry guns in school. They argued Wednesday that more guns in school could make them more dangerous.

Senators spent nearly two hours debating proposed amendments to a wide-ranging bill that would revise a law passed last year after 17 people were killed at a Parkland High School. The bill seeks to act on several recommendations of a commission formed to study the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the most contentious of which could allow more teachers to be armed.

A law enacted last year allows some classroom teachers to volunteer to carry weapons after they undergo training and psychological evaluations in districts that adopt the "guardian program."  But those teachers also have to have a role outside the classroom, such as an athletic coach. The bill being considered would allow any teacher to participate, and that frightens Democrats.

Democratic Sen. Oscar Braynon said there were 34 confrontations between students and teachers last year in Miami-Dade County, where he lives.

"Do we think it benefits those confrontations if we insert a firearm?" Braynon asked. "That happened 34 times. How many school shootings have we had in the past 200 years? One."

Braynon suggested that if teachers shoot students and claim self-defense, they'd likely be acquitted by juries. It was a reference to Florida's "stand your ground" law that allows the use of deadly force if someone feels threatened.

"I don't want us to even be in that position. I don't want that teacher to be in that position. I don't want the students to feel like there's a possibility that they can be in that position, because it changes the whole mindset of what that child feels when they walk into that school," Braynon said. "In my district, there are children that are living with gun violence every day outside of school. The school is a safe space for them. The teacher is a safe space for them. Let's not inject this into that safe space."

Republican Sen. Manny Diaz, who is ushering the bill through the Senate, said districts don't have to arm teachers, but noted in some rural areas, the nearest law enforcement officer may be 20 minutes away if there is a school shooting. Other Republicans also argued that no teacher or district would be forced to arm teachers. So far, 25 of Florida's 67 school districts have approved participation in the guardian program.

"We're not telling the school district to do it. We are letting that school district understand their community, their teachers," said Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell. "We are not imposing this on anyone. We are saying this is an option — a tool in the tool box that may meet your needs. This is really a way that we can protect our children."

Democrats said they support other aspects of the bill, which includes provisions requiring schools to report violent incidents, an increased focus on properly assessing and responding to potentially threatening behavior and requiring schools to promote suspicious activity reporting tools.

The Senate is schedule to vote on the bill Tuesday. A similar bill is being considered by the House.

Tags: 
arming teachers
guns in classrooms
school safety bill
2019 Florida Legislature

Related Content

MSD Commission Report Calls For Arming Teachers But Few Mentions Of Mental Health

By & Jan 7, 2019

Code Reds, hard corners, and arming teachers are some of the recommendations made by the state commission investigating the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

 

Volusia Sheriff Says District Should Consider Arming Eligible School Staff Members

By By Crystal Chavez/WMFE May 1, 2018
Volusia County Sheriff's Twitter

Volusia County Schools needs to hire 45 more resource officers to meet a new state requirement– put in place after the Parkland shooting.

2 Florida Universities Arming Teachers Through Pilot Program

By Mar 28, 2018
JESSICA BAKEMAN / WLRN

President Donald Trump's proposal to arm teachers in the wake of the Parkland school shooting has met with opposition from many teachers and students, but Polk County's sheriff created a program doing just that two years ago.

Southeastern University adopted Sheriff Grady Judd's "Sentinel Program" in 2016, offering 132 hours of training so teachers or faculty could become special sheriff's deputies and legally carry concealed weapons on campus.

Webber International University also adopted the program but so far they are the only institutions that have bitten.

Most Florida Voters Favor Assault-Weapons Ban, Oppose Guns In Classrooms, Polls Say

By Martin Vassolo Mar 1, 2018

A clear majority of Florida voters support a nationwide ban on assault weapons and oppose arming teachers or school officials, according to a poll released Wednesday.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found that 62 percent of voters favor a ban on assault weapons, and about two-thirds support “stricter gun laws,” like universal background checks or a ban on the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, while 56 percent oppose arming faculty members.