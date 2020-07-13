Area Hospitals Scale Back Types Of Patient Visits Allowed Due To COVID-19

Originally published on July 10, 2020 11:30 am

Some Jacksonville hospitals are changing their patient visitation policies in response to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Ascension St. Vincent's is no longer letting friends or family members see patients at its three hospitals. That policy went into effect Friday at 6 a.m.

The handful of exceptions includes pediatric, labor-and-delivery and surgical patients.

The hospital system is encouraging virtual visits instead.

Baptist Health is cutting back on visits to patients in its adult care and surgical wards as well.

Visitors are still welcome at Wolfson Children's Hospital, however.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

