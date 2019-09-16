AP Finds Synthetic Marijuana In CBD Sold In Florida

An Associated Press investigation shows a dark side to booming sales of the cannabis extract CBD. Some people are substituting cheap and dangerous street drugs for the real thing.

For the investigation, a reporter in Panama City purchased seven vape products that were advertised as delivering inhalable CBD. Lab testing showed that three contained synthetic marijuana.

The practice of spiking CBD vapes with synthetic marijuana has sent dozens of people nationwide to emergency rooms. Unlike real CBD, the street drug gives an intense high.

In all, lab testing shows spiked vapes or edible products marketed as CBD in at least 13 states. Some of the brands are available online.

Industry representatives acknowledge spiking is an issue, but say many companies are reputable.

