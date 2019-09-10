Another 49 Hepatitis A Cases In Florida

Florida had 49 new cases of hepatitis A reported last week, bringing the total number of cases this year to 2,461, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.

Citrus, Lee and Volusia counties led the state last week with five new cases each. Palm Beach and Pinellas counties each had four new reported cases.

In an outbreak that caused state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees last month to declare a public-health emergency, Pasco County continued to lead the state with 385 cases this year, as of Saturday. Pinellas County had the second-most cases with 354. Volusia County had the third-highest total with 223.

Meanwhile, 10 counties have not reported any hepatitis A cases. Those counties are in rural areas of North Florida, with the exception of Highlands County, which is in the south-central part of the state. Hepatitis A is a virus that attacks the liver.

The virus can spread through the feces of people who are infected. It can be transferred through food or drink if, for example, people have not washed their hands thoroughly after going to the bathroom. It also can be spread through sex and intravenous drug use. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, vomiting and loss of appetite.