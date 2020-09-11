Analysis: Schools That Are Mostly Black, Latino Favor Starting Online

By 23 minutes ago
  • closeup of child doing math on laptop computer
    Survey responses from 677 school districts covering 13 million students found that most students are beginning the school year online.
    Annie Spratt / Unsplash

U.S. school districts where the vast majority of students are white are more than three times as likely to be open for some in-person learning than those that enroll mostly students of color, an analysis by The Associated Press and Chalkbeat shows.

While that stark divide often reflects the preferences of parents, it’s one that could further exacerbate inequities in education.

Responses from 677 school districts surveyed by the AP and Chalkbeat found that most students are beginning the school year online. But the survey shows that race is a strong predictor of which public schools are offering in-person instruction and which aren’t.

For analysis details, click here.

Tags: 
schools
education
teachers
online learning
COVID-19
Coronavirus
income inequality
racial inequality

Related Content

Pinellas Teachers ‘Exhausted And Feeling Defeated’ As Frustration Mounts

By Sep 10, 2020
teacher in mask speaks
Pinellas County Schools

At a Pinellas County School Board meeting Tuesday, teachers voiced frustration about having to instruct in-person and online students at the same time, as the district tries to balance safety with educational needs while the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

'Children Are Going Hungry': Why Schools Are Struggling To Feed Students

By Sep 8, 2020

Six months into schools' pandemic-driven experiment in distance learning, much has been said (and debated) about whether children are learning. But the more urgent question, for the more than 30 million kids who depend on U.S. schools for free or reduced-price meals, is this:

Are they eating?

The answer, based on recent data and interviews with school nutrition leaders and anti-hunger advocates across the country, is alarming.

Tampa Bay Schools Are Reporting COVID-19 Cases. Here's A List

By Sep 2, 2020
classroom scene with empty desks and some desks with students
iStock

Public Health experts have warned that coronavirus cases are likely to show up in schools as they reopen. And while some Florida school districts are reporting COVID-19 cases, others are not.

WUSF is compiling reports that come in from official sources, and what they are sharing with student families and school staff when available.

Some school districts, universities, and colleges are making information about cases on their campuses available on their websites. You can find them here: