All Children Moved From Homestead Detention Center. They’re Not Coming Back.

With a tropical wave on South Florida’s radar, the remaining children at the Homestead detention center have all been relocated — and they’re not coming back, two federal sources confirmed. As a result, massive layoffs are expected on Monday and Tuesday, they said.



About 400 employees were laid off on Friday, and about 4,000 more are expected to lose their jobs. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the federal agency over Homestead, plans on keeping about 130 employees on site to maintain the property even as the shelter remains closed.

As of last week, roughly 4,500 people worked at the facility, in roles ranging from youth care workers, medical personnel, case managers, cooks and cleaning staff.

Read the full story at The Miami Herald.

