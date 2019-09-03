AHCA Signs Off On Psychiatric Hospital

By News Service of Florida 4 minutes ago
  • Agency For Health Care Administration

The state Agency for Health Care Administration has given final approval to a planned 42-bed psychiatric hospital in Alachua County, after UF Health Shands Hospital dropped a legal challenge. 

The agency on Thursday issued a final order approving a “certificate of need” for the hospital planned by North Florida Regional Medical Center.

The move came after Shands this month dismissed a challenge that it filed July 1 to a preliminary approval of the certificate of need. State lawmakers this spring decided to eliminate the so-called CON regulatory process for hospitals, but the change will not apply to specialty hospitals for two years.

North Florida Regional Medical Center’s plan includes moving 33 existing beds to the new psychiatric facility and adding nine beds. UF Health Shands operates 10 adult psychiatric beds at its main hospital in Gainesville and operates an 81-bed psychiatric hospital, according to the challenge filed last month.

Tags: 
AHCA
UF Health Shands Hospital
Regional Medical Center

Related Content

Legal Aid Groups File Lawsuit Against Florida Medicaid

By Aug 21, 2019

Several civil legal aid organizations in Florida have filed a federal class action lawsuit against the agencies that operate the state's Medicaid system.

AHCA Chief Sides With Miami Hospital In Federal Audit

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Jul 30, 2019
The newly confirmed head of the Agency for Health Care Administration.
Twitter

A top Florida health official on Monday disagreed with the findings of a draft federal audit that contends the state overpaid hundreds of millions of dollars to one of Florida’s biggest public hospitals and that $436 million should be returned to the federal government. 

Florida Regulators Back Two Nursing Home Projects

By News Service of Florida Jul 23, 2019
Older hand holding another hand
NPR

State health regulators said Monday they have approved two nursing home projects. 