After 30 Years, How Has The ADA Helped You?

July 22, 2020

On Sunday, the Americans with Disabilities Act will mark its 30th anniversary since it was signed into law. The ADA — which bans discrimination based on disability — has affected accessibility around the world.

Morning Edition wants to collect stories from people within the disability community about how the legislation has impacted their lives — however generally or specifically. Your stories could be used on air or online.

Submit your answers to the questions below and an editor may be in touch to learn more from you. We welcome all video, audio and written submissions.

If you need accommodations to submit your response, please reach out to Nell Clark at eclark@npr.org.

