Advocates Call For More Resources For The Deaf During Pandemic

By Danielle Prieur / WMNF 47 minutes ago
  • Advocates for the deaf say there need to be more ASL interpreters and resources to help convey life-saving health information to the deaf community during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Advocates for the deaf say there need to be more ASL interpreters and resources to help convey life-saving health information to the deaf community during the coronavirus pandemic.
    WMFE

Advocates for the deaf say there need to be more ASL interpreters and resources to help convey life-saving health information to the deaf community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Angela Roth is the founder of ASL Services and serves as an interpreter at Orange County and city of Orlando press conferences about the virus. 

Roth says closed captioning can be difficult to follow in real-time because it can be incorrect or incomplete and lacks any indication of tone.

“It is very hard to read as well as to capture the essence. Because we really get the essence,” Roth said. “And that’s why we’re often seen right there where you can see the person whose speaking.

“Because you can’t get all the emotion, the concern, if something’s very important or if they’re really pausing to make a point. That’s not going to come through at all.”

Roth says she wants to see more public service announcements in American Sigh Language or quick ASL video summaries at the top of online articles to encourage face masks and social distancing.

“So that at least before they start reading it. They see in sign. What is this article going to be about? And that will give them a better chance as they read it to kind of catch on,” she said. “Because again it is a different language.

“So anybody who has earned a second language would appreciate, ‘OK, somebody tell me what it’s going to be talking about in my language?’ ”

According to the Florida Department of Health, more than 56,000 Floridians have been infected with COVID-19.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
deaf

Related Content

Protesting Racism Versus Risking COVID-19: 'I Wouldn't Weigh These Crises Separately'

By 15 hours ago

Mass protests that have erupted over police brutality toward black people in America are raising concerns about the risk of spreading the coronavirus. But some health experts, even as they urge caution, said they support the demonstrations — because racism also poses a dire health threat.

White House Coronavirus Testing Czar To Stand Down

By 12 hours ago

The Trump administration's testing czar announced Monday that he will be leaving that position in mid-June.

Adm. Brett Giroir told a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS that he will be "demobilized" from his role overseeing coronavirus testing at FEMA in a few weeks and going back to his regular post at the Department of Health and Human Services.

An HHS spokesperson confirmed the plan for Giroir to stand down from his role and indicated that there are no plans to appoint a new "head of efforts" for coronavirus testing.

Nearly 26,000 Nursing Home Residents Have Died From COVID-19, Federal Data Show

By 11 hours ago

Newly released data from the U.S. government show that nearly 26,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 and more than 60,000 have fallen ill. These figures, however, don't account for all nursing homes across the country.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, known as CMS, about 80% of nursing homes nationwide reported data to the CDC as is now required. The remaining 20% could face fines if they don't comply.

'I'm A Mom and Wife First': For Sarasota Photographer, Focus Is On Family During Pandemic

By Jun 1, 2020

From job loss, to balancing work from home to the isolation of following stay-at-home orders, coronavirus has changed our everyday lives. WUSF is giving you a voice to share those experiences.

Today, we meet Sylwia Ok from Sarasota.

The professional photographer opened a new studio just four months before the pandemic temporarily closed her business.  In her own words, Sylwia shares her story of navigating a business during the stay-at-home order and the joy of being able to spend more time with her young daughter.