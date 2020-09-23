AdventHealth In Partnership For New Orthopedic Tower In Downtown Orlando

AdventHealth announced Tuesday that it is part of a partnership to build a treatment, research and training orthopedic facility in downtown Orlando.

The project, with longtime Philadelphia-area practice Rothman Orthopaedics, includes a 12-story, 300,000-square-foot tower in AdventHealth’s Health Village, adjacent to Interstate 4 at Rollins Street and Dade Avenue.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for early 2021. with opening in late 2022, said CEO Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. It will serve as Rothman's headquarters as it expands into Central Florida.

The partnership also includes outpatient treatment centers throughout Central Florida.

“Florida is a growing state,” Tol said. “It will continue to be a growing state after COVID. It’s very vibrant, very quick-growing and needs to be the kind of place where medical specialties and surgical specialties grow with the state and with the population.”

Along with surgeons, the downtown facility will house specialists in neuroscience, imaging, rehabilitation and research.

Rothman president and CEO Dr. Alex Vaccaro said the facility will be looking for 28 fellows to join the first class and train in sports medicine and other orthopedic specialties.

“We plan to organically get those young surgeons who are interested in really pursuing a career in Central Florida to come down,” he said. “So we plan to grow 15 to 25 percent a year to a total capacity of 80 to 100 orthopedic surgeons, all aligned with AdventHealth in the future.”

Rothman specialists are slated to begin treating patients early next year.

Rothman has almost 40 offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. This is the practice’s first expansion outside its traditional geographic footprint. Opened in 1970, Rothman practitioners serve as team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, and the Radio City Rockettes.