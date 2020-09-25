AdventHealth Doubles Number Of Rapid Coronavirus Tests Available

By Danielle Prieur - WMFE 28 minutes ago
As flu season arrives, AdventHealth Centra Care in Central Florida says it has doubled the number of rapid coronavirus testing.

The flu and coronavirus have similar symptoms. Testing is the only way to distinguish between the two in patients.

Dr. Tim Hendrix, medical director for AdventHealth Centra Care, says patients will be able to make an appointment online and get tested the same day.

“The company says that it’s 96 percent accurate if done within that first five days of symptoms. So the period of time when you have the highest amount of virus that you’re shedding,” he says.

Hendrix says if patients get a negative result but still have symptoms of COVID-19, it’s recommended they get a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.

He says AdventHealth has diagnosed about 18,000 people with coronavirus in the area since mid-March using these tests.

“So, where there were limitations of course previous with the number of patients we could see, we’ve doubled that capacity throughout the system and you should be able to get in the same day with a reservation for COVID testing,” he says.

Hendrix says unless there is a surge in cases, or demand for the rapid tests from nursing homes, there shouldn’t be long lines like before.

He said most results are available in 15 to 20 minutes.

