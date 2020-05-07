Admin Shelves CDC Guide To Reopening Country

The Trump administration has shelved a set of detailed documents created by the nation’s top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places during the still-raging pandemic.

Those public places include mass transit, day care centers, restaurants and bars. The report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was supposed to be published last Friday.

A CDC employee tells The Associated Press that agency officials were told the report “would never see the light of day." The Trump administration has been closely controlling the CDC’s release of information during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Florida Seeks New Ways To Expand Coronavirus Testing

a scientist drops samples into little tubes using a pipette.
Florida will look to new ways to expand coronavirus testing, such as allowing tests at pharmacies and randomly checking blood donations for COVIID-19 antibodies.

Prison System To Get Face Masks Amid Outbreak

jail bars in a hallway at a prison.
The Florida Department of Corrections is expected to get an influx of 1 million face masks by the end of the week, state Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said at a news conference Wednesday.

Hand Sanitizer Still A Successful Product For Re-imagined Tallahassee Businesses

By Tom Flanigan 1 hour ago

Proof Brewing Company's Byron Burroughs was among the first to start making alcohol-based hand sanitizer when the coronavirus shut down his very popular brew-pub.

"Well, we're still producing beer. We still have a very robust retail model with package beer. But we have a lot of space and tank capacity and an absolutely brilliant brew staff that have been adaptive to greatly produce the level of where we are production-wise so that we should be able to meet all demands; locally we hope as well as donating methodologies locally and really making a difference."

Clay County Urges Residents Not To Get ‘Complacent’ As Reopening Moves Forward

By 1 hour ago

Leaders in Clay County are urging residents to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to help stop the spread of coronavirus as phase 1 of the county and state’s reopen plans move forward.