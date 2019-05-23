Abortion Limits Carry Economic Cost For Women

As Republican-led states pass laws restricting abortion in hopes the Supreme Court will overturn its Roe v. Wade decision, supporters of abortion rights are pushing back.

Thousands of women who've had abortions have taken to social media to share their experience. Many argue they would have been worse off economically, had they been forced to deliver a baby.

"I didn't know what I would do with a baby," said Jeanne Myers, who was unmarried and unemployed when she got pregnant 36 years ago.

"I was horrified," she said. "I had no job. I would have been in no financial position to care for a kid."

By the time she knew she was pregnant, Myers was already in her second trimester — too late for an abortion in Janesville, Wisc., where she lived. So she saved up her money for a trip to a specialty clinic in Madison, where a doctor terminated the pregnancy.

"I cried through the whole procedure," Myers recalled. "I had guilt probably for a year. But you know what? I don't regret it. Because if I hadn't had that procedure when I was young, I would not be where I am today."

Myers is among the thousands of women who've been sharing their stories under the hashtag YouKnowMe in recent days, in an effort to reduce the stigma surrounding abortion and preserve the right for other women. They cite a wide variety of reasons for getting an abortion but a common theme is the economic hardship that having a baby would have posed for both mother and child.

Amanda Payne of Durham, N.C., was just 15 when she got pregnant and totally unprepared to raise a kid.

"I probably would have had to drop out of high school," she said. "My boyfriend, who ended up being my husband, he had low-paying jobs. We didn't have anything. I don't think my life would be what it is today if I had continued that pregnancy."

A study published in the American Journal of Public Health backs that up. Researchers reached out to more than 800 women who sought abortions around the country, including some who were denied because their pregnancies were too far along. The most common reason the women gave for wanting an abortion was they couldn't afford to support a child. Researchers then kept tabs on the women and their families for the next five years.

"When we actually look at the outcomes for women, we see that they were right to be concerned," said Diana Greene Foster, the study's lead author. "Because women who are denied an abortion and carry the pregnancy to term are more likely to be poor for years after, compared to women who receive the abortion."

Three out of four women who seek an abortion in the U.S. are already low-income. Foster, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, argues that restricting their access just makes poor women poorer. After all, it's hard to work full-time with a baby or toddler. And government safety-net programs don't make up for that lost income or the additional cost of an extra person in the family. About 10% of the women denied abortion in the study put their babies up for adoption.

Of course, to people with a strong moral objection to abortion, economic arguments are beside the point. Opponents often liken abortion to slavery. And just as abolitionists didn't worry about imposing unwanted costs on plantation owners, anti-abortion forces are not deterred by the high price of child rearing. But polls show most Americans don't hold such absolutist views about abortion. And with conservative state lawmakers challenging Roe v. Wade, economic research may provide important context.

"If the government is going to step into reproductive decision-making, it's going to have to consider the economic implications of doing that," Foster said.

She noted that many women seeking abortion already have other children. And many others want to have kids, once they're in better circumstances.

That was true of Jeanne Myers, who had a baby daughter three years after her abortion. By that time she was married and both she and her husband were working.

"I wanted to give my kids the best I could. And I did," Myers said. "I didn't want to raise a child knowing I couldn't afford to do it."

Myers now has two grown daughters. And she worries that when it comes to timing child rearing, they may not have the same options she did.



AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo keeps getting worse. One of the main reasons - armed groups continue to attack Ebola responders. Today, the United Nations secretary-general created a new position, an emergency Ebola response coordinator, whose sole job is to keep health workers safe. It's a recognition that the only way to stop this outbreak is to stop violence against Ebola workers. NPR's Nurith Aizenman is here to talk about why. Nurith, we're 10 months into this outbreak. Where do things stand at this point?

NURITH AIZENMAN, BYLINE: Well, it's very worrying. We've got nearly 1,900 people infected, 1,200 people dead, and over the last several weeks, the rate of new infections has jumped dramatically. We're seeing more than 100 new cases every week. And that's because there is a lot of violence, gunmen storming Ebola treatment centers assassinating health workers. And there's this suggestion that a lot of the violence is actually coordinated, that Ebola is being used as a political weapon. And that's what's led to this really quite remarkable U.N. decision.

CORNISH: You said remarkable. What's the significance of this decision?

AIZENMAN: Well, until now, the outbreak response on the international side has really been led by health officials, the World Health Organization. But the U.N. does have a large peacekeeping force in Congo. And the deputy head of that, his name is David Gressly, that is who they've appointed to this new position that they've created. In other words, it's a recognition that they have to treat this as much as a political problem as a health problem.

This is a place where you have a lot of political players who've been jockeying for position against each other and against factions of the national government. And it seems like a lot of them have connections to these small armed groups all through the area that are said to be behind a lot of these attacks on Ebola responders. Basically, it's a way to destabilize the area as a way to gain power against your rivals.

CORNISH: It seems like it would be in everyone's interest to get rid of Ebola, right? Why are they doing this?

AIZENMAN: Well, because a lot of the players are perceiving that Ebola has actually been used as a political tool against them. So let me give you an example of how my sources say this has played out. When Ebola first hit, it looked like the ruling national government was using it as an opportunity to give key jobs in the Ebola response to its supporters. And then in December, the government suspended voting in presidential elections in the two cities most affected by Ebola. They used the outbreak as justification.

But these are opposition strongholds. So, again, it reinforced this view that Ebola is being exploited for political gain. It's being used by certain political players to make money. And so what we're seeing is a lot of these messages being circulated that Ebola is a hoax or Ebola is a plot. And people are attributing these messages to local political leaders who presumably feel that their power is being threatened by rivals who are aligned with the fight against Ebola.

CORNISH: So the new U.N. coordinator, what can they do?

AIZENMAN: This appointment is a recognition that the U.N. realizes they need to treat this as much as a political problem as a health problem. And my sources in Congo say that they might need to get pretty radical because you can't just fight this with guns because if you do that, you're just going to play into this narrative that the national government is using Ebola as a way to gain power. You need to spread the message that this is not a political issue, that this is something that, you know, affects everyone.

And so some of the ideas that have been talked about, for example, is just really broaden who gets vaccinated. Normally, you vaccinate people who've had direct contact with someone who has Ebola, which makes sense medically, right? But that just makes people wonder, are the people who are getting vaccinated people who have connections, you know? And why isn't everyone getting vaccinated?

So medically, it might not make sense to do as much vaccinating, but from a public perception point of view, it does. And then, you know, similarly, there's discussion that they just need to do even more to really ensure that everybody in the community is given the same resources, the same jobs, that no one group is benefiting economically from this Ebola outbreak; so really addressing these underlying perceptions and realities, frankly, as a way to remove Ebola as a political weapon make it no longer a reasonable argument that this, in fact, is just being used by one side to gain power.

CORNISH: That's NPR's Nurith Aizenman. Thank you.

