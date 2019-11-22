AAA Expects Busy Travel Period For Thanksgiving

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
  • Lottie Watts

The auto club AAA is expecting the busiest Thanksgiving travel period since 2005.

Nearly 2.9 million Floridians are planning to travel more than 50 miles during the period from Friday through Dec. 1, up about 4 percent from last year. 

Among the travelers, 90 percent will be going by car, with the busiest day on Florida roads expected to be Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. Drivers will see gas prices down an average of 10 cents per gallon from the same time last year.

“The roadways are going to be crowded. The airports are going to be crowded,” AAA spokesman W.D. Williams said. “Give yourself a lot more time than you normally would to get to your destination. You may even want to plan an alternate route on the roadway, in case your normal route is congested.”

Air travel will also be up more than 4 percent from 2018, and four of the top 10 national destinations during the holiday season are in the Sunshine State, including top-ranked Orlando, along with Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Miami.

“We have a continued strong economy. Unemployment is low. Consumer confidence is high,” Williams said. “So, people feel comfortable spending money to travel this year.”

Tags: 
AAA
Thanksgiving
driving

Related Content

With New Child Safety Law In Effect, AAA Gives Away Free Booster Seats

By Jan 7, 2015

The country’s largest auto club is making it easier for Florida parents to comply with a revamped child car seat law.

As of the New Year, state law now requires that children need to be secured in car-safety seats until the age of six.  Previously, kids could transition to regular adult seat belts as young as age four.

Each Friday, throughout the month of January, AAA will be giving away free booster car seats.

AAA Director of Traffic Safety Culture Michele Harris says the organization takes child safety seriously.

Florida's Life Insurance Rate Below Average, Survey Finds

By Sep 17, 2015

About a fifth of Floridians are over the age of 65.

But instead of planning for final expenses, a recent AAA survey found half of Sunshine State residents don’t have life insurance.

Myths about coverage could be driving the low enrollment.