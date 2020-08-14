7 New West Nile Cases Announced. Miami-Dade Passes 30 Residents Who’ve Contracted It

Miami-Dade County passed 30 West Nile virus cases as the Department of Health announced seven more.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County announced seven more residents have contracted the mosquito-borne illness from local transmission. This brings the county’s total of West Nile virus cases this year to 33.

The county’s first two cases of West Nile virus were detected in May, both in county residents and through local transmission.

-Devoun Cetoute/Miami Herald

