$60 Million Grant Set To Help Reopen Palm Beach County Businesses

By 1 hour ago
  • Wilkine Brutus
Originally published on May 21, 2020 5:05 pm

As cooks, waiters, and hair stylists, come back to work after two months, Palm Beach County is setting aside part of the $261 million it received through the CARES Act to help businesses re-open.

Through the Restart Business grants program, the county will distribute $50 million for small businesses with 25 employees, or fewer, and $10 million for large businesses with more than 25 employees. And according to the website guidelines, each business can receive up to $25,000.

The grant is for local businesses only and one important note:  businesses will only be eligible if they’ve received fewer than $25,000 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, or they risk being audited.

Applications for the grant will be processed through the county's website on a first come, first eligible basis.

The application portal opens Friday, May 22 at 8 a.m. Go here to learn more about the grants.

