60 Florida COVID-19 Deaths Reported Wednesday

By 38 minutes ago
  • Florida recorded 60 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday. The last time the daily death toll exceeded 60 was on May 8, when 69 deaths were recorded. The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida is 52,634.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on May 27, 2020 5:16 pm

As of Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 52,634 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 379 cases since Tuesday.

The department recorded 66 new infections in the Tampa Bay region.

The daily report from the Florida Department of Health includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

State health officials also reported 60 coronavirus-related deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 2,319.

It was the first day that there were 60 or more deaths statewide since May 8, when 69 deaths were recorded.

According to the health department's daily report, 12 of the deaths recorded Wednesday were in the Tampa Bay area:

  • In Manatee County: two women; ages 71 and 87.
  • In Pinellas County: two 80-year-old men and a 66-year-old woman.
  • In Polk County: two men; ages 59 and 98, and two women; ages 68 and 95.
  • In Sarasota County: two women; ages 91 and 96, and a 50-year-old man.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27:  

  • Hillsborough: 1,995 (1,936 local, 59 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 1,205 (1,156 local, 49 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 996 (989 local, 7 non-resident)
  • Polk: 907 (896 local, 11 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 598 (581 local, 17 non-Sarasota resident)
  • Pasco: 373 (363 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando: 113 (109 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 27: 379 / 60
  • May 26: 509 / 7
  • May 25: 879 / 15
  • May 24: 740 / 4
  • May 23: 676 / 4
  • May 22: 776 / 46
  • May 21: 1,204 / 48
  • May 20: 527 / 44
  • May 19: 502 / 55
  • May 18: 854 / 24
  • May 17: 777 / 9
  • May 16: 673 / 48
  • May 15: 928 / 42
  • May 14: 808 / 48

