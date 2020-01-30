1st Person-To-Person Spread Of Coronavirus Has Occurred In U.S., CDC Says

The first human-to-human transmission of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus has occurred in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday. The respiratory virus was spread from one person to their spouse in Chicago, CDC Director Robert Redfield said. One of those two people had recently traveled to China.

Health officials in Illinois are now investigating 21 other possible cases in the state.

It's the sixth confirmed coronavirus case in the U.S.

The CDC says members of the public do not need to wear masks out of concern for the coronavirus.

To reduce the chance of spreading any respiratory illness, the CDC recommends that people take simple steps such as washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoiding close contact with anyone who is sick.

