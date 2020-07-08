11th Case Of Dengue Fever Confirmed In Florida Keys

  • The disease is transmitted through the bite of the female Aedes aegypti mosquito.
    CDC

Health officials say they've confirmed an 11th case of the mosquito-borne dengue fever in the Florida Keys.

So far all 11 cases have been in Key Largo, including eight cases the last week of June. 

Florida Keys spokeswoman Alison Kerr tells the Miami Herald officials are “currently conducting epidemiological studies to determine the origin and extent of these infections.” 

Kerr says the latest patient has been treated and is expected to make a complete recovery. 

Officials believe all of the cases were locally acquired. 

One case has been confirmed in neighboring Miami-Dade County.

The disease is transmitted through the bite of the female Aedes aegypti mosquito, an invasive species that also spreads diseases like yellow fever, Zika and chikungunya.

