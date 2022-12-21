Mark Kreidler - Kaiser Health News
-
The on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin traumatized some players and underscores the need for more consistent support in a league whose athletes are trained to show no weakness.
-
A Venice health system charged a woman for a shoulder replacement she didn't need and hadn't received. She didn't receive the care, but she did receive the bill — and some medical records of a stranger.
-
Wastewater testing has proved a reliable early alarm bell for COVID-19 outbreaks. U.S. researchers in Orange County and some other U.S. cities are adapting the approach to track the explosive spread of monkeypox, and maybe other viruses.
-
People who rely on plug-in health devices or medicine that requires refrigeration are scrambling to find ways to avoid potentially life-threatening disruptions now and in future fire season shutdowns.