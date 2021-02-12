Katheryn Houghton - Kaiser Health News
-
Know-how gained through the covid pandemic is seeping into other public health areas. But in a nation that has chronically underfunded its public health system, it’s hard to know which changes will stick.
-
Montana is an island of legal abortion, but three of the state's five clinics now restrict abortion pills from people in states with trigger bans to shield themselves and patients from legal attacks.
-
President Joe Biden’s Cabinet members are fanning out across the county to promote benefits coming to rural America from COVID relief and infrastructure legislation.
-
The omicron variant upended a system in which states shared rapid tests with those that needed them more. Cooperation has turned into competition as states run out of supplies, limit which organizations get them or hold on to expired kits as a last resort.
-
More than 100 bills have been introduced in 42 states this year to regulate these companies, which serve as conduits for drug manufacturers, health insurers and pharmacies.
-
Montana now has six mobile crisis response teams — up from one in 2019 — with more in the works. Each team has a different makeup, but all use mental health support to diffuse tricky situations.
-
In sprawling Flathead County, only 25% of adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Public health experts worry about reservoirs of potential outbreaks as neighbors still debate the virus' danger.
-
Without federal tracking, no one knows how many people in disability group housing have fallen ill or died from the virus. And few states are prioritizing them for vaccination.