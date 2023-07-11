Cheryl Platzman Weinstock - KFF Health News
As three years of pandemic stress accelerated an ongoing nationwide mental health crisis, peer respite programs diverted patients from overburdened ERs, psychiatric institutions and behavioral therapists.
For older, often frail cancer patients, geriatric assessments can help doctors gauge the patients' physical, mental and functional capacity, and choose an appropriate treatment approach.
A partnership between a mental health care provider and colleges is redefining emergency mental health care on campus – helping students get needed care without losing track of their academic goals.
Many faith leaders are looking past suicide as a sin to help spot and support those suffering from mental health issues in their communities.
Recent studies show that people who survive a brother or sister's suicide are at great risk of mood disorders and mental health problems, including thoughts of harming themselves.