Affordable Care Act

Road-Weary ACA Here to Stay

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published April 11, 2014 at 11:21 AM EDT

The Affordable Care Act’s first open enrollment deadline has passed, and the total exceeded expectations, despite a rocky start.

The bickering between the critics and the administration continues, according to an editorial in the Ocala Star-Banner, but the fact remains that millions of Americans who couldn’t get coverage before now have insurance because of the law. 
 
The success is even more startling, considering how hard opponents in Florida worked to stand in the way of the ACA. 
 

Tags

Affordable Care ActACAAffordable Care ActPresident Barack ObamaObamacare
