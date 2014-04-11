Road-Weary ACA Here to Stay
The Affordable Care Act’s first open enrollment deadline has passed, and the total exceeded expectations, despite a rocky start.
The bickering between the critics and the administration continues, according to an editorial in the Ocala Star-Banner, but the fact remains that millions of Americans who couldn’t get coverage before now have insurance because of the law.
The success is even more startling, considering how hard opponents in Florida worked to stand in the way of the ACA.