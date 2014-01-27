© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Legislature Not Family Friendly

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published January 27, 2014 at 10:35 AM EST

The state’s legal stance on gay marriage and Medicaid are not family friendly, say opinion columns from the Tampa Bay Times and Orlando Sentinel.

Five-year-old Ethan is loved by his two mothers, Melanie and Vanessa Alenier, but they have been denied a marriage license by the state of Florida. They are among six couples suing to overturn Florida’s ban on same-sex marriage. Tampa Bay Times columnist John Romano says legislators should note how 17 states now recognize same-sex marriage; 11 have done so since December 2012.

The Orlando Sentinel highlights Republican state Sen. Rene Garcia and the re-introduction of a bipartisan plan to use tens of billions in federal funds to insure poor Floridians. The new plan is different from conventional Medicaid expansion, and would expire if federal funding falls below 90 percent. If Gov. Rick Scott is “pro-family and pro-business,” the Orlando Sentinel says, then he will push to make this bill work.

Tags

Affordable Care ActDefense of Marriage Actgay marriageGov. Rick ScottSen. Rene GarciaSpeaker Will WeatherfordAffordable Care ActObamacareMedicaid expansion
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff