What’s Worse than ACA? Republican Alternatives

At his site Our Health Policy Matters, health consultant Paul Gionfriddo writes that it’s incorrect that Republicans came up with no alternatives to the Affordable Care Act. They did, and some of their proposals were quite similar to provisions in the ACA, including state-based exchanges and prohibiting insurers from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. But Gionfriddo also points to some key differences that made those alternatives much less desirable than the ACA.