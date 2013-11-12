Will Weatherford's 'Feckless' Politics

Columnist Wayne Ezell of the Florida Times-Union excoriates the Florida House Speaker for placing politics -- opposition to anything President Obama supports -- above the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of the poorest Floridians.

Ezell is referring to the way Weatherford blocked Florida from accepting $51 billion over 10 years in federal funds that would have provided health insurance coverage to more than 763,000 of the state's low-income uninsured.

Weatherford, R-Wesley Chapel, has a chance to make amends for his callousness in the coming session. Unless he does, Ezell writes, "the enduring legacy for Weatherford’s speakership may be that he used his considerable power to deny healthcare access to thousands, further burden taxpayers and cost the state thousands of health care jobs."