© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Mental Health Poised for New Day

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published November 12, 2013 at 11:44 PM EST
Paul_Gionfriddo.jpg

In many ways, our society still treats people with mental illnesses the way it did 100 years ago -- locking them up. But their future may  be better, writes Lake Worth-based health policy consultant Paul Gionfriddo.

He says the Obama administration's rule on coverage of mental illness, released this week, should go a long way toward implementing the 2008 Mental Health Parity Act. That 2008 law extended mental health benefits on a par with medical benefits, but it was an empty promise until the Affordable Care Act made health insurance available to those who had been denied it before.

Tags

Affordable Care ActMental Health Parity ActAffordable Care ActUnderstanding Obamacare
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff