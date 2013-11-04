© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Group Wants 'Prosperity' -- for Themselves

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published November 4, 2013 at 11:36 PM EST
Gary_STein.jpg

Gary Stein, a former public health professional turned consumer advocate, says he attended a recent "town hall" meeting in Tampa sponsored by Americans for Prosperity. He said the meeting was aimed at spreading confusion about the Affordable Care Act and advancing the agenda of the Koch Brothers, far-right opponents of health reform and funders of the sponsoring group.

Stein writes in ContextFlorida.com that he presented his own case as an example of how Medicaid expansion can help patients stay healthier and save money for taxpayers.  But others at the event, he says, seemed chiefly concerned with preserving their own prosperity, not helping anyone else.

Tags

Affordable Care ActAmericans for ProsperityAffordable Care ActUnderstanding Obamacare
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content