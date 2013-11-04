Group Wants 'Prosperity' -- for Themselves

Gary Stein, a former public health professional turned consumer advocate, says he attended a recent "town hall" meeting in Tampa sponsored by Americans for Prosperity. He said the meeting was aimed at spreading confusion about the Affordable Care Act and advancing the agenda of the Koch Brothers, far-right opponents of health reform and funders of the sponsoring group.

Stein writes in ContextFlorida.com that he presented his own case as an example of how Medicaid expansion can help patients stay healthier and save money for taxpayers. But others at the event, he says, seemed chiefly concerned with preserving their own prosperity, not helping anyone else.