Shut It Down, Fix It, Test It

Joe Paduda, a consultant to many Florida employers on workers' compensation, writes at his blog Managed Care Matters that the Health Insurance Marketplace needs to be closed until it is really ready.

"Whether it’s a design, technology, or communications problem (more likely all three), they are NOT working," he writes. The Obama administration made two major policy mistakes: Holding back instructions from contractors too long for political reasons, and failing to have a test period before opening it for business.

Paduda says his techie friends say it would be ideal to shut down the website, fix the problems, and then hold a testing period before re-opening the site for the public. He lists a number of fixes that need to be made.