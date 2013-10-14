A Business Case for Expanding Medicaid

John Petrila, professor at University of South Florida's College of Public Health, writes in a column published by the Tampa Tribune that there is a very good reason why the Florida Chamber of Commerce and other groups are asking the Florida Legislature to accept the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

If the state continues to shrug off the $51 billion available to the state over a decade, the money will go to other states. And it will help those states' economies, by bringing jobs in both the health-care field and unrelated fields that benefit from the ripple effect.