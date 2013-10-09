Leonard Pitts Jr., Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Miami Herald, unfurls some of his colorful phrases to say just what he thinks of the "right wing of the right wing" of the Republican Party is holding the nation's economy in crisis in a childish tantrum over the Affordable Care Act.

Here's a sample:

"The stakes could hardly be higher. The full faith and credit of the United States are at risk. Yet the right wing of the right wing engages in petulance, pettiness and pique that would embarrass a 4-year-old. They will have things their way — or they will shoot the hostage."

