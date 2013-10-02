'Malice in Wonderland'

There is no charity in the hearts and souls of the members of Congress who are trying to block the access to health care of working families who for too long have been unable to get health insurance, writes health policy consultant Paul Gionfriddo of Lake Worth.

He says the views of Rep. John Culberson of Texas were particularly unsettling in a CNN interview, where the Texan when he said, “We do not want the federal government socializing health care as they have in England and in France.”

The Affordable Care Act could hardly be mistaken for socialized medicine, Gionfriddo writes at his blog Our Health Policy Matters.