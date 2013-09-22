© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

State Politicians Blocking Citizens' Access to Care

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 22, 2013 at 9:59 PM EDT
Frank_Cerabino.jpg

Frank Cerabino, columnist for Cox Newspapers, writes that "it's impressive to see the lengths that Florida's leaders are going to keep state residents from getting health care insurance."

It's bad enough, he writes, that the state House blocked expansion of Medicaid -- even though federal funds would have paid for it, and even though Florida has the second-highest rate of uninsured people.  

Now Gov. Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi are trying to scare people away from signing up for health insurance through the federal Marketplace, by making wild claims about the enrollment advisors called "Navigators."

"The idea that the state is under attack by federal invaders from Obamaland who have come to steal and spy on Floridians is ridiculous," Cerabino writes.

Read more here: http://www.bradenton.com/2013/09/20/4726851/florida-leaders-determined-to.html#storylink=cpy

Tags

Affordable Care ActUnderstanding ObamacareAffordable Care Actnavigatorsmarketplace
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff