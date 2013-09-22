State Politicians Blocking Citizens' Access to Care

Frank Cerabino, columnist for Cox Newspapers, writes that "it's impressive to see the lengths that Florida's leaders are going to keep state residents from getting health care insurance."

It's bad enough, he writes, that the state House blocked expansion of Medicaid -- even though federal funds would have paid for it, and even though Florida has the second-highest rate of uninsured people.

Now Gov. Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi are trying to scare people away from signing up for health insurance through the federal Marketplace, by making wild claims about the enrollment advisors called "Navigators."

"The idea that the state is under attack by federal invaders from Obamaland who have come to steal and spy on Floridians is ridiculous," Cerabino writes.

