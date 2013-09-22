Health Leaders Must Make FL GOP Listen to Reason

Florida's Republican-dominated state government is being dominated by a relative few power-hungry politicos who have turned a blind eye to the needs of their constituents by making it as difficult as possible to implement the Affordable Care Act in this state, the Pensacola News-Journal editorial board says.

Since those running state government don't appear to care about their constituents, the board writes, it's time for the health-care industry to act like the big business it is and flex its muscle: Shame those who would deprivate millions of access to health care, the editorial says.