Affordable Care Act

Health Leaders Must Make FL GOP Listen to Reason

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 22, 2013 at 9:44 PM EDT

Florida's Republican-dominated state government is being dominated by a relative few power-hungry politicos who have turned a blind eye to the needs of their constituents by making it as difficult as possible to implement the Affordable Care Act in this state, the Pensacola News-Journal editorial board says.

Since those running state government don't appear to care about their constituents, the board writes, it's time for the health-care industry to act like the big business it is and flex its muscle: Shame those who would deprivate millions of access to health care, the editorial says.

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
