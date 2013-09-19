© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Scott Holding FL Back on Health Care

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 19, 2013 at 11:54 AM EDT
Romano_John_.jpg

John Romano, a columnist for the Tampa Bay Times, verbally lashes Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Attorney Gen. Pam Bondi for sabotaging the rollout of a health law that uninsured families desperately need.

The latest tactic -- fanning fears about privacy -- is the latest example of how Scott has been standing on the sidelines "lobbing grenades" at the Affordable Care Act for years.

It's the law of the land,  but Scott is "too arrogant to accept it," Romano writes. Because of the governor's actions, including turning down millions of dollars' worth of federal grant money, Florida is now woefully unprepared to implement the law, he says. (Paywall alert.)

Affordable Care ActGov. Rick ScottAffordable Care ActUnderstanding Obamacare
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
