Scott Holding FL Back on Health Care

John Romano, a columnist for the Tampa Bay Times, verbally lashes Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Attorney Gen. Pam Bondi for sabotaging the rollout of a health law that uninsured families desperately need.

The latest tactic -- fanning fears about privacy -- is the latest example of how Scott has been standing on the sidelines "lobbing grenades" at the Affordable Care Act for years.

It's the law of the land, but Scott is "too arrogant to accept it," Romano writes. Because of the governor's actions, including turning down millions of dollars' worth of federal grant money, Florida is now woefully unprepared to implement the law, he says. (Paywall alert.)