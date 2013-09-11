© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Mental Health to Benefit From ACA

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 11, 2013 at 11:46 AM EDT
At his blog Our Health Policy Matters, health consultant Paul Gionfriddo writes that public officials often use suicide data as a proxy for the seriousness of mental health problems. But those rates really don’t give a good picture, he argues, since there are people who have mental illness who don’t commit suicide, or don't succeed.

But one happy byproduct of the Affordable Care Act that has gotten little attention, he says, is a change in the way mental-health treatment is measured and paid for to emphasize quality of care.

Affordable Care ActPaul Gionfriddosuicidemental illness
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
