Will Medicare Plan Members Be Harmed by Obamacare?

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, whose mother is enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan that drives her to doctors’ appointments, claims that such plans will be hurt by the Affordable Care Act. PolitiFact checked out that claim. It’s impossible to rule the claim true or false, since it’s a prediction, but the fact-checkers say changes in the program began before Obama took office and there are some parts of the ACA that take money away, while other parts encourage higher quality.