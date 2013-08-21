© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Will Medicare Plan Members Be Harmed by Obamacare?

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published August 21, 2013 at 11:13 AM EDT

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, whose mother is enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan that drives her to doctors’ appointments, claims that such plans will be hurt by the Affordable Care Act. PolitiFact  checked out that claim. It’s impossible to rule the claim true or false, since it’s a prediction, but the fact-checkers say changes in the program began before Obama took office and there are some parts of the ACA that take money away, while other parts encourage higher quality.

Tags

Affordable Care ActObamacareAffordable Care ActACAMarco RubioU.S. Sen. Marco Rubiohealth insuranceInsuranceMedicare Advantage
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff