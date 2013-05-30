© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Veto Anti-Consumer Insurance Bill

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 30, 2013 at 10:36 AM EDT

Senate Bill 1842 has made it to Gov. Rick Scott's desk, but it should go no further, The Tampa Bay Times editorial board says.  If signed, it will place the public at great risk of rate hikes on health insurance.

The state Office of Insurance Regulation pushed the bill, saying it would leave decisions on rate hikes up to the federal government over the next two years, while the Affordable Care Act goes into full gear.  But OIR's real purpose, the Times said, is to deregulate rates so that they will spike and undermine the health law.

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
