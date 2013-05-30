Veto Anti-Consumer Insurance Bill

Senate Bill 1842 has made it to Gov. Rick Scott's desk, but it should go no further, The Tampa Bay Times editorial board says. If signed, it will place the public at great risk of rate hikes on health insurance.

The state Office of Insurance Regulation pushed the bill, saying it would leave decisions on rate hikes up to the federal government over the next two years, while the Affordable Care Act goes into full gear. But OIR's real purpose, the Times said, is to deregulate rates so that they will spike and undermine the health law.