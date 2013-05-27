© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Only 4 Months Left to Explain, Sell Affordable Care Act

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 27, 2013 at 10:16 PM EDT
Rhonda_Swan.jpg

An alarming percentage of the public doesn't even realize that the federal health law is still in effect, and both political parties are to blame for that, The Palm Beach Post's Editorial Writer Rhonda Swan says.

Republicans have done all they can to mislead the public and undermine implementation; their latest sabotage attempt -- questioning the use of donations to the non-profit Enroll America -- is ridiculous, Swan writes.

But Democrats have done a terrible job of explaining the law and persuading the public to accept it, she says. There is no more time to waste. On Oct. 1, the marketplaces must be ready, and the public must be ready to use them. 

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
