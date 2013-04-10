© 2020 Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

Fear Gets in Way of Mental-Health Screening

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published April 10, 2013 at 12:22 AM EDT
Paul_Gionfriddo.JPG

Health policy consultant Paul Gionfriddo of Lake Worth, who posts a column each Wednesday at "Our Health Policy Matters," writes that parents' unreasonable fear of invasion of privacy has blocked school districts from screening children for mental-health ills.

