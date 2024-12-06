USDA orders testing across nation's milk supply amid rising bird flu cases

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a federal order requiring the testing of the nation's milk supply amid increasing concerns over bird flu.

The influenza virus has been raising alarm since it was detected in a Texas cow back in March. Since then, the virus has spread to over 710 dairy herds across 15 states, with California reporting the highest number of infections. At least 58 people have been infected with bird flu, including one child living in the San Francisco Bay area.

The new federal order will give regulators the power to test samples from dairy farms or when milk is being transported or processed. Private labs will also be required to report any positive cases. The testing program is launching first in California, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

USDA said Friday the purpose of the federal order is to "identify where the disease is present, monitor trends, and help states identify potentially affected herds."

"Among many outcomes, this will give farmers and farmworkers better confidence in the safety of their animals and ability to protect themselves, and it will put us on a path to quickly controlling and stopping the virus' spread nationwide," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

Growing evidence suggests that the virus is spreading through dairy operations. Milk with high concentrations of the virus can easily spread within the milking parlor; through rodents and other animals; or via humans carrying infectious material on their clothing or farm equipment.

Earlier this week, California health officials detected possible bird flu contamination in raw milk and cream products from the company Raw Farm based in Fresno. Several of its products are under a recall and the farm has been placed under quarantine.

While the risks aren't entirely clear, scientists say it's possible consuming infected milk could lead to an infection. Meanwhile, federal health officials say pasteurized milk remains safe to drink.

The federal order will complement one issued in April which required testing of lactating dairy cows before they were shipped across state lines.

NPR's Will Stone contributed reporting.

