New research suggests that microplastics could be affecting male fertility

It's the latest corner of the human body where tiny bits of plastic have turned up -- the testicles. The new research, published this month, shows these microplastics are in both dog and human testicles. Lab studies have previously shown these compounds can affect sperm health in animals. Exposure to environmental toxins like microplastics are believed to be contributing to the global decline in sperm count in humans. While it's not clear exactly what concentration would be harmful for male reproductive health, scientists say it's very likely microplastics could be playing a role. Will Stone, reporter. Scott Hensley edits radio. Carmel Wroth edits digital. c to publish on Tuesday May 21.

