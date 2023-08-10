Researchers use fossils to determine ancient marine reptile's eating technique

: [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this report, we mistakenly referred to skeletons of reptiles from nearly a quarter million years ago. If fact, the skeletons were from nearly a quarter billion years ago.]

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In China, researchers have unearthed complete skeletons of undersea reptiles from nearly a quarter million years ago. Picture a creature shaped like a whale, but just three feet long, with a dolphin's long, narrow snout, no teeth and a jaw that it could sort of unhinge while feeding. All the better to scoop up lots of smaller creatures in a single gulp while filtering out the water. Kind of lends a new meaning to the phrase, all you can eat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

