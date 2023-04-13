Share your story: Have you used medication for abortion or miscarriage care?

When a federal judge ruled last Friday that the Food and Drug Administration had improperly approved the abortion medication mifepristone in 2000, it put access to the drug in jeopardy. The medical community considers the medicine safe and effective based on years of data and clinical experience.

While courts consider legal challenges, NPR is reporting on the role this medication has played in Americans' health care.

Please share your story with us if you have used medications for an abortion or for treatment of a miscarriage. What was your experience trying to get the prescription and taking the pills? Did you face obstacles getting care you needed? What impact did it have on your life?

Submit your story in the form below or here, and we may contact you to learn more.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have. We will not use your submission in our story until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.