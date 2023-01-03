Cardiologist discusses collapse of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin during NFL game
LISTEN: The Bills said Hamlin had a cardiac arrest after a hit. NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Dr. Christopher Madias of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts Medical Center, about the effects of the blow.
The Bills said Hamlin had a cardiac arrest after a hit. NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Dr. Christopher Madias of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts Medical Center, about the effects of the blow.
Click on Listen above.
Copyright 2023 NPR