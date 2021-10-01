Knut Ivar Bjørlykhaug: How can we turn environmental heartache into action?

Part 4 of TED Radio Hour episode: Heartache

Norwegian social worker Knut Ivar Bjørlykhaug always loved nature. Watching the destruction of habitats and Norway's exploitation of oil sent him into a deep depression. But he has since found hope.

About Knut Ivar Bjørlykhaug

Knut Ivar Bjørlykhaug is a social worker, writer, and environmental activist currently working on a PhD project at the University of South Eastern Norway and Oslo Metropolitan University.

Growing up on the west coast of Norway, Bjørlykhaug spent his childhood surrounded by nature. But as he began to see his home and environment deteriorate from global climate change, he fell into a deep depression and experienced ecological sorrow. Now, Bjørlykhaug is determined to encourage others to take action towards protecting the environment.

Bjørlykhaug's research focuses on the conditions that facilitate and hinder social support in Oslo. He recently edited a book with philosopher Arne Johan Vetlesen that explores ecological sorrow through different personal stories and popular science.

