Andy Puddicombe: What Is The Connection Between Mind, Body, And Breath?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published January 15, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episodeBreathe

Mindfulness expert and Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe guides listeners through a meditative reflection on appreciating breath.

About Andy Puddicombe

Andy Puddicombe is a former Buddhist monk and the co-founder of Headspace, a project to make meditation more accessible to more people in their everyday lives.

Puddicombe also writes for The Huffington Postand The Guardian on the benefits of mindful thinking for healthy living.

He attended Wellsway Comprehensive School in Keynsham, and studied Sports Science at De Montfort University. He also has a Foundation Degree in Circus Arts.

