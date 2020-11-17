Ohio Governor Orders 3-Week Statewide Curfew As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday ordered a statewide curfew, mandating that residents be in their homes by 10 p.m., beginning Thursday.

The curfew will be in place every day for at least three weeks, lasting overnight until 5 a.m. But there are exceptions, including for those who need to be at work or see to medical needs. The order will also not stop grocery shopping or drive-through and pickup food services.

"Our situation in Ohio is deteriorating. We see more and more cases, more and more people in the hospital," DeWine said during a press conference. "We've got to turn this thing around."

DeWine's order comes as the coronavirus is surging across the United States. Ohio reported more than 7,000 new cases on Tuesday. The state has had 312,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

"As we look around the state, every county is being impacted. There is no relief found. There is no place where the virus isn't transmitting at a high rate," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer.

"A month ago we had 1,000 people in the hospital at any given time. Today, that number is more than 3,600, and it's growing considerably."

DeWine asked Ohio residents to make additional efforts to cut down trips outside the home, even within the curfew's parameters.

He suggested consolidating grocery trips and saying no to social activities, instead opting for calling friends and family.

"Ask yourself what you can do for your fellow man. Ask yourself what you can do for the people of Ohio," DeWine implored. "We are all in this together, and what each of us does will make a difference."

Reese Oxner is an intern on NPR's News Desk.

