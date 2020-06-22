White House Cools Off On Temperature Screenings

The White House is scaling back temperature checks for those entering the complex as tents stationed along the north entrance to the building for conducting screenings were removed Monday morning.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said the move follows Washington, D.C.'s entry into phase two of reopening.

"In addition to social distancing, hand sanitizer, regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, and voluntary facial coverings, every staff member and guest in close proximity to the president and vice president is still being temperature checked, asked symptom histories, and tested for COVID-19," Deere's statement said.

For months, visitors were required to answer questions about their health and undergo a temperature check before entering the White House.

The shift comes two days after six campaign staffers tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of President Trump's Saturday rally in Tulsa, Okla.

The rally, Trump's first big campaign event since the outbreak of the pandemic, took place despite public health concerns over the potential mass spreading of the virus. While the campaign provided masks to attendees, many did not wear them.

